Subhash Ghai Shares Perspective on Trend of Recreating Bollywood Classics

MUMBAI, India — Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has weighed in on the growing trend of recreating timeless Bollywood classics, saying cinema inevitably evolves with society and must reflect the era in which it is made.

Speaking on the sidelines of his film institute Whistling Woods completing 25 years, Ghai said the changing nature of storytelling mirrors changes in people, culture, and expression. He also noted that the rise of digital platforms has expanded opportunities for creative voices to tell diverse stories.

Asked about the current trend of reimagining classic songs and films, and whether he views it as nostalgia or a creative risk, Ghai said, “I believe any creative work takes place in its time and era. The cinema of Dadasaheb Phalke, V. Shantaram, Mehboob Khan, the acting of K. L. Saigal, the work of Gulzal, and Bimal Roy, then came Manoj Kumar, Prakash Mehra, like this, new characters come into play every 30 years.”

“Cinema is like a reflection of life and people. Just like how people change with time, so does cinema. Not just that, expressions and narratives also change. The narrative today does not match the narrative of the 80s and 90s,” he added.

Ghai also pointed to the impact of the digital era on filmmaking, saying it has opened up space for all kinds of stories and storytellers to find an audience.

The remarks came as Whistling Woods marked its 25th anniversary, a milestone celebrated with the institute’s annual convocation ceremony. More than 300 students graduated at the event and are set to begin their professional careers in the film and media industry.

The ceremony was attended by actor Jackie Shroff, who starred in Ghai’s film “Hero” and presented awards to the graduating students. (Source: IANS)