A. R. Rahman Makes Second Public Appearance After Industry Remarks Controversy

MUMBAI, India — Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer A. R. Rahman made his second public appearance following a recent controversy sparked by his remarks about the Hindi film industry, attending a musical concert related to the film “Gandhi Talks.”

Rahman was present at the event, where he is set to perform songs from the film alongside Shraddha Arya, Mahira Khan, and Zoya Afroz. He was seen posing on the red carpet but did not speak to the media, choosing instead to acknowledge photographers without comment.

The controversy began after Rahman’s comments during an interview with BBC Asian Network, in which he spoke about receiving fewer work offers in Bollywood in recent years. He suggested that shifts in power dynamics and what he described as “communal” factors — referring to issues linked to religion, regional identity, and industry politics — may have influenced the opportunities available to him over the past eight years.

The remarks triggered widespread public and media backlash, with critics interpreting them as an allegation of bias or discrimination within the industry.

Following the reaction, Rahman released a video clarification, saying his comments had been misunderstood and that he “never meant to hurt anyone.” He emphasized that India remains central to his creative life and that his work is rooted in unity and cultural celebration.

In a video shared on Instagram, Rahman said, “Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honouring a culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain and I hope my sincerity is felt”.

He also highlighted several recent projects that reflect his inclusive approach to music. “From nurturing Jala presented at the Wave Summit in front of the Honourable Prime Minister and Ruhi Noor, to collaborating with the young Naga musicians, to create a string orchestra, to mentoring the Sunshine Orchestra, also building Secret Mountain, India’s first multicultural virtual band and the honour of scoring Ramayana alongside Hans Zimmer, each journey has strengthened my purpose”, he added. (Source: IANS)