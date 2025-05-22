Stress Disrupts Emotional Control in People with Mental Health Conditions: Study

- Advertisement -

Sydney– Acute stress can interfere with the brain’s ability to regulate emotions, particularly in individuals with mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and borderline personality disorder, according to a new study.

Researchers at Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia found that stress can temporarily impair executive functions—the mental processes responsible for decision-making, impulse control, working memory, and cognitive flexibility. These functions are essential for managing emotions, especially in high-pressure situations, reported Xinhua news agency.

“These executive functions are vital for controlling emotional responses during challenging circumstances,” said Tee-Jay Scott, one of the study’s lead researchers. “Our findings suggest that people with distress-related disorders may be especially vulnerable to these impairments under stress, even if their symptoms don’t meet the threshold for a clinical diagnosis.”

Executive functions, such as working memory (the ability to hold and manipulate information), response inhibition (the ability to resist impulsive behaviors), and cognitive flexibility (the capacity to adapt to changing situations), are key to maintaining emotional stability and rational thinking under stress.

The team analyzed data from 17 international studies and found that acute stress significantly impacted working memory in people with depression and impaired impulse control in individuals with borderline personality disorder.

These insights may help explain why some people do not respond well to commonly used treatments such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), which rely heavily on intact executive functions.

“If acute stress disrupts the cognitive systems that support emotional regulation, it can make it harder for individuals to benefit from therapy—especially during periods of heightened emotional distress,” said Professor Joanne Dickson, co-author of the study.

While the findings confirm a link between acute stress and impaired executive function, the researchers emphasized the need for more targeted studies to understand individual differences and improve treatment outcomes. They also suggested that therapists may consider strengthening cognitive skills before introducing emotionally intense therapy sessions.

“Understanding how stress interacts with brain function is essential to improving mental health interventions and outcomes,” added Scott. (Source: IANS)