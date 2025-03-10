Sonu Nigam felicitated with the Shri Shankar Shambhu Memorial Award 2025

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Iconic singer Sonu Nigam was felicitated with the prestigious Shri Shankar Shambhu Memorial Awards 2025 for his remarkable journey and massive impact on Indian music.

Elated by the honor, Sonu Nigam said, “I do not have the words to thank everyone for his wonderful honor. I am deeply indebted. Thank you Ram Shankar ji for thinking of me.”

Sharing the announcement on social media, Sonu Nigam wrote, “Shankar Shambhu Memorial Awards 2025” We’re thrilled to have the iconic…Padmashri Sonu Nigam bhaiya being felicitated by the award which is in memory of my late grandfather’s…Thankyou dad @ramshankarofficial1 for this memorial event!”

Blessing Entertainment and BCCA hosted the Shri Shankar Shambhu Memorial Awards in Mumbai this year.

During the event, they also paid homage to the legendary Shri Shankar Shambhu Ji, whose unparalleled contributions to Indian classical music continue to inspire generations.

The prestigious event that took place at the Sardar Patel Sabhagriha Bhavans College in Andheri (W), Mumbai, brought together luminaries from the world of Indian music.

The event was graced by some of the biggest names in the industry, including, Padmashri Anup Jalota, Shri Agam Nigam, Shri Manoj Muntashir, and Padmashri Jaspinder Narula.

The event also welcomed an esteemed gathering of special guests with Shri Yogesh Lakhani, Shri Ajay Sahaab, Shri Saurabh Daftary, Shri Sanjay Mahale, Dr Ashok Tandon, Shri Lalit Shah, Shri Vipul Shah, Shri Rajneesh Agrawal, Shri Neeraj Sharma, and Shri Rajesh Sonagra in attendance.

The special highlight of the evening was a spellbinding performance by Padmashri Ahmed Hussain, along with Mohammed Hussain.

The audience was further treated to some captivating performances by Ram Shankar, Rakesh Pandit, Pradeep Pandit, Raja Pandit, Heera Pandit, Deepak Pandit, Sneha Shankar, Prashant Sonagra, and Pooja Gaitonde.

The evening resonated with melodies, emotions, and a deep appreciation for the timeless artistry that defines Indian music. (IANS)