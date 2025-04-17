Snehdeep Singh Kalsi Launches Debut Track After Earning Praise from Prime Minister Modi

Mumbai– Rising singer Snehdeep Singh Kalsi has officially launched his debut single, “Pyaar Ki Talaash,” in collaboration with Saregama India. The release marks a significant milestone for the Mumbai-based artist, who recently garnered national attention after receiving praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last month, PM Modi shared a video of Snehdeep’s multilingual rendition of the hit Bollywood song “Kesariya” from Brahmāstra, originally starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In the clip, Snehdeep performs the song in five different languages, capturing widespread admiration for both his vocal talent and the cultural unity his performance symbolized.

“Came across this amazing rendition by the talented Snehdeep Singh Kalsi. In addition to the melody, it is a great manifestation of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ Superb!” the Prime Minister posted on X (formerly Twitter) on March 18.

Following that recognition, Snehdeep has taken a major step forward in his musical journey with “Pyaar Ki Talaash,” a heartfelt original track that reflects his signature emotional depth and lyrical sensitivity.

“Being signed by a legendary label like Saregama for my debut original song is truly a dream come true,” Snehdeep said. “Pyaar Ki Talaash is a deeply personal track—it captures the feeling of stumbling upon love when you least expect it, and the uncertainty that can come with it. I hope the song feels like a comforting hug to anyone experiencing that kind of moment. I owe so much to my mother, my first teacher, whose unwavering support made this possible.”

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Senior Vice President – Films and Events at Saregama India Ltd., praised the young artist’s potential. “At Saregama, we are always on the lookout for artists who bring honesty and passion to their music. Snehdeep is an exceptional talent with an impressive range. His authenticity and emotional depth resonate deeply with audiences, and we are excited to explore various genres with him as he continues to grow.”

Known for his powerful vocals and love for traditional Indian music—including poetry, ghazals, folk, and classical styles—Snehdeep has performed at packed venues across India. With “Pyaar Ki Talaash” now available, he plans to release four additional singles over the course of 2025, promising a diverse and emotionally rich musical journey for his growing fan base. (Source: IANS)