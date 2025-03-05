Smuggling operation by US-based man busted in Punjab; 23 kg heroin seized

- Advertisement -

Chandigarh– In a major blow to trans-border smuggling amid the ongoing ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh (war against drugs)’ campaign, Amritsar Rural Police recovered a 23 kg heroin consignment from Devi Daspura village in Jandiala.

Divulging details, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the consignment is linked to a smuggling network operated by US-based smuggler Jasmit Singh, alias Lucky.

The accused Sahilpreet Singh, alias Karan, of Devi Daspura village, who retrieved the consignment, is absconding and multiple police teams are actively working to arrest him.

The DGP said that further investigations are underway to trace both backward and forward linkages in the smuggling network.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Satinder Singh accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural Maninder Singh, while addressing a press conference said that police teams at a checkpoint received an input that accused Sahilpreet Singh had retrieved a consignment of heroin from across the border.

Acting swiftly, teams from police station of Jandiala in Amritsar launched an Intelligence operation and recovered 23 packets of heroin, weighing one kg each, kept in a jute bag from a pinpointed location in Devi Daspura village, he said.

He said that the probe revealed that accused Sahilpreet was in direct touch with US-based smuggler Jasmit Singh, who arranged the consignment.

According to the information, Jasmit Singh has a criminal background and cases pertaining to arms Act and attempt to murder registered against him.

The Deputy Inspector General said police teams are on a manhunt to nab the accused Sahilpreet, alias Karan.

Announcing a crusade against the drug menace on February 28, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make the state drug free in three months.

He said the government would set up special courts to ensure speedy trial of drugs cases and ensure conviction of the culprits.

CM Mann said Punjab Police has a long and glorious history of tackling hostile law and order situations, and expressed hope that the police force would uphold its glorious tradition and make the state completely drug-free, with the active support and cooperation of the public.

He said there is no dearth of funds and assured full support and cooperation to the police and the civil administration for this cause. (IANS)