Sitar Legend Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan Talks About His Legacy and Achieving Excellence on Chai with Manju

BOSTON— Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan undoubtedly is the world’s top sitar player today? How has his reached the pinnacle?

In an exclusive video interview with Chai with Manju, Ustad Parvez Khan talks about his legacy and how he has achieved excellence.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan is also the founder of the SPK Academy of Music, which is dedicated to providing the finest quality of training in Indian classical music in North America.

He is widely recognized as one of the greatest sitar players of the world. The recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including the Government of India’s Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Academy Award, Shahid Parvez Khan regularly tours across India, Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, enthralling audiences everywhere.

His unique tone and astute artistic sense have become his hallmark as a respected performer and innovator. He has achieved success in not only preserving tradition, but also pushing its boundaries to even greater heights of aesthetic beauty. His latest collaborations include performances with symphony orchestras in the US and Australia.

Shahid Parvez Khan represents the seventh generation of the sitar’s first family, the Etawah Gharana and was taught by his father and guru, Ustad Aziz Khan.