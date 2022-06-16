Singer Sid Sriram on what he likes to do best other than music!

One of the country’s most popular singers Sid Sriram, has disclosed what he likes to do best apart from music.

Taking to Instagram, the popular singer, who has belted several chartbusters in Tamil and Telugu films, wrote, “A question I get asked often in interviews is what I like to do besides music. I always say that I read (not a lie, I do read but the attention has definitely gone way down in the last few years), watch films (admittedly, I normally re-watch films I love. Re-watched ‘Iruvar’ the other day), and sketch (been a minute since I’ve done this).

“I went through my camera roll today and realised for better or worse it’s 90 per cent singing/music, seven per cent videos/pictures of the sky and three per cent random notes I jot down and screenshot. Oh, Hyderabad see y’all on Saturday.”

The singer, who is as comfortable singing Carnatic as he is singing western, folk or film songs is often known to sing in concerts as well.

Apart from singing, Sid is also a music director. He made his debut as a music director with director Dhana’s film ‘Vaanam Kottatum’, which was produced by Mani Ratnam. Sid scored the music for the songs of the film, which was critically acclaimed. (IANS)