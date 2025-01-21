Simi Garewal says ‘I’m so proud’ after watching ‘The Roshans’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Netflix’s much-appreciated documentary “The Roshans” gives the viewers an insight into the Roshan family and their contributions to Indian cinema. Recently, Simi Garewal used her Instagram handle to pen an appreciation note after watching the documentary.

Sharing the poster for “The Roshans”, Simi Garewal wrote, “I watched The Roshans series not once but twice. I’ve known @rakesh_roshan9 & @pinkieroshan for 5 decades..they’re my closest friends & yet this series gave me new insights. Rakesh’s struggles..an assassination attempt.. cancer..the quiet courage to overcome all & be a WINNER! Sheer grit & undeniable talent! He’s a role model. I’m so proud of him & The Roshans.”

Refreshing your memory, two assailants made an attempt on Rakesh Roshan’s life back in 2000 during Hrithik Roshan’s debut with “Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai” The final episode of the series includes archive footage of Hrithik Roshan at an awards function. Talking about the attack, he was quoted saying, “As you all know, in the past few weeks, my family has been through a lot. My father, who has always believed in doing good work, was recently attacked by unknown assailants. I was losing faith in people, in goodness, in the world. I saw no point in all the hard work that we people put in. Basically, nothing made sense. I just wanted to quit before things had even begun for me… I’m up here this evening to let people know that no matter how much some people might want to put us down, we will rise. We believe in one thought, that the show must go on.”

During an episode of “The Roshans”, Rakesh Roshan also opened up about son Hrithik Roshan’s near-death experience on sets of “Krrish 3”, “At one point, Hrithik had to climb to the top of a tall building in the center of the city. He was practicing with a harness when he suddenly slipped right in front of our eyes.” (IANS)