Shruti Haasan’s impromptu performance with local band in Bangkok leaves fans wanting more

Chennai– Actress-singer Shruti Haasan, who’s currently in Bangkok shooting for the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Coolie’, recently surprised everyone with an unplanned performance.

.Sources close to the actress say that after wrapping up work, Shruti and her team decided to explore the city and stumbled upon a live music venue.

The buzzing vibe and seeing the crowd thoroughly enjoying the live band were reasons enough for Shruti to join the band on stage and truly set it on fire.

Her spontaneous performance was met with a roaring response and the energy in the room was palpable making it an evening to remember.

The actress plans on releasing more independent music this year, while balancing her acting projects which include Rajnikanth starrer Coolie, touted to be one of the biggest hits of the year.

It may be recalled that Rajinikanth, while departing for the film’s shoot in Bangkok had disclosed that 70 per cent of the film had already been shot and that the current shooting schedule was to be held from January 13 until January 28.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan seems to have begun the new year on a happy note. It may be recalled that Shruti has also lent her voice for Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film ‘Train’, which has been directed and scored by Mysskin.

Recently, the team of Train had released a special teaser to mark Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday and Shruti’s power packed voice perfectly complemented the high octane visuals on screen, much to her fans’ delight.

The track came just a week after Shruti’s collaboration with the maestro AR Rahman for the track ‘Its a Break up Da’.

Shruti is not just a singer, a musician and an actress. She is also a gifted songwriter. Shruti has also made waves in the indie music scene with her singles like ‘Edge’, ‘Monster Machine’, and ‘Inimel’. (IANS)