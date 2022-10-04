Sharvi Yadav reacts to success of her songs ‘The Hic Song’, ‘Step Copy’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer Sharvi Yadav’s latest songs – ‘The Hic Song’ from the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Goodbye’ and ‘Step Copy’ from the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer ‘Doctor G’ are getting a lot of positive response from the listeners. The singer has now reacted to all the appreciation coming her way.

Incidentally, both the songs have been composed by music director Amit Trivedi, who is known for crafting off-beat tracks.

Sharing her experience of working with Amit, Sharvi said, “It is an honour to work with him and learn so much from him. The songs are dance numbers so it lets me embrace my demeanour and nature. The songs truly define me and capture me as a vocalist.”

For Sharvi, this is only the beginning of a great season, as she is doubly excited that her favourite stars are dancing to her tracks.

“Rashmika Mandana is pretty much the national crush right now and she is dancing to my song. And I am the biggest fan of Ayushmann Khurrana and singing for him is such a pleasure. It’s just the most incredible feeling. I love him as a singer and here’s hoping that we will sing together soon someday.”

Sharvi, who has previously delivered hits in films like ‘Veerey Di Wedding’ and ‘Thappad’, is living her dream.

She is grateful for everything coming her way. “I saw Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar dance on the Hic Song. People are putting up reels. It’s an extraordinary feeling and I find it so hard to believe sometimes. Of course this is the cue for me to work harder. I have worked towards this for so long. I owe this to Amit Sir (Amit Trivedi) who had faith in me, in times when I wanted to give up. He truly understands my voice,” she concluded. (IANS)