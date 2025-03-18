Salman, Rashmika’s dance number ‘Sikander Naache’ is full of swag, style and Dabke moves

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The makers of “Sikandar” on Tuesday finally unveiled the new dance number “Sikandar Naache”, which showcases swag, style and Dabke moves.

The track takes things up a notch with its swag-filled hook steps popularly known as the ‘Dabke’ dance form along with a larger-than-life setup. Dabke is a traditional Levantine folk dance that originates in countries such as Lebanon, Syria and Jordan among many others. It is a highly rhythmic, and communal dance usually performed at weddings and celebrations.

Salman took to Instagram, where he shared the music video of the song and wrote: “#SikandarNaache Out Now”.

The hip-swaying track is a visual treat, with Salman owning the screen with his signature style and dance moves, while Rashmika adds extra spice and grace to the energetic number. It has a stunning backdrop and the inclusion of special dancers from Turkey.

The choreography is by Ahmed Khan with the Turkish dancers adding a unique flair to the already electrifying sequence. “Sikandar Naache” is composed by Siddhant Miishhraa, while Sameer’s lyrics add depth and flair to every beat.

Amit Mishra, Akasa, and Siddhant Miishhraa have lent their vocal prowess.

This song reunites superstar Salman, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and choreographer Ahmed Khan after the blockbuster “Jumme Ki Raat” from “Kick”, which released in 2014.

Talking about the previous track “Zohra Jabeen”, the song has been choreographed by Farah Khan. The song reunited Salman and Farah after several years.

Sharing her excitement on the collaboration, Farah had said that she goes a really long way with both the “Dabangg” star and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Farah knew “Zohra Jabeen” would be a “smash hit”.

“Sikandar” marks Salman Khan’s highly anticipated return to the big screen after more than a year. The actor was last seen in the 2023 action-packed film Tiger 3. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar features a star-studded cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. “Sikandar” will be released on the occasion of Eid on March 31. (IANS)