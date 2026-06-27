Saheli Hosts Inaugural Conference on Survivor Advocacy and Community Collaboration

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Saheli held its first-ever conference, Beyond Survival: Safety, Systems & Dignity, bringing together advocates, legal professionals, nonprofit leaders, policymakers, service providers, survivors and community members for a day of discussion focused on domestic violence prevention and survivor support at Babson College.

The conference opened with a keynote address by State Rep. Natalie Higgins, who spoke about survivor-centered advocacy, public policy and the need for systemic change.

The event featured two panel discussions examining challenges facing survivors. The first, The Gap Between Safe & Stable, explored barriers to long-term safety, housing and justice. Panelists included Mick Hirst of DOVE Inc., Vilma Uribe, executive director of the Governor’s Council, family law attorney Noor Kazmi, and Waltham Police Detective Linda Moschner.

A second panel, Expanding the Frame: Domestic Violence Through a Cultural Lens, featured Dr. Kalyani Krishnan and Rehana Rahman of the Newton-Wellesley Hospital Domestic Violence Program, who discussed culturally responsive approaches to supporting survivors.

Attendees also participated in a session on the use of artificial intelligence in victim services, led by Jessie Lowell of the National Network to End Domestic Violence, focusing on technology, ethics and innovation in advocacy work.

The conference included a musical performance by Phil Scarff and concluded with the presentation of Saheli Awards recognizing individuals for their work supporting survivors. Honorees included Mari Vara Pineda of REACH, Victoria Bruce of the Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence and Kate Leahy of AWAKE at Boston Medical Center.

The event was moderated by Jessica Teperow of JTC Consulting and organized under the leadership of Saheli Executive Director Deepali Gulati and Board President Neelam Wali, with support from the organization’s staff and volunteers.

Saheli said the conference marked a significant milestone in its efforts to expand education, advocacy and collaboration around domestic violence prevention and survivor services.