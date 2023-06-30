Royal-themed wedding venues beyond Rajasthan

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– As couples embark on their journey to find the perfect wedding venue that embodies grandeur, elegance, and a touch of royalty, Rajasthan often steals the spotlight.

However, there are hidden gems across India that offer equally mesmerizing royal-themed wedding experiences.

From the regal Noormahal Palace in Karnal to the enchanting Leela Palace in Bangalore, let’s discover a curated selection of palaces that promise to make your wedding day truly unforgettable.

Jehan Numa Palace, Bhopal

Nestled amidst lush greenery, Jehan Numa Palace is a magnificent heritage property that exudes old-world charm. With its regal architecture, beautifully manicured gardens, and luxurious interiors, this palace sets the perfect stage for a fairy-tale wedding. From intimate ceremonies to grand celebrations, Jehan Numa Palace ensures an impeccable experience for every couple.

Noormahal Palace, Karnal

Noormahal Palace, a hidden gem in Karnal, captivates with its regal ambiance and rich cultural heritage. This architectural marvel blends Mughal and Rajputana influences, creating a captivating backdrop for royal-themed weddings. With opulent interiors, exquisite artwork, and personalised service, Noormahal Palace offers an unforgettable celebration infused with grandeur and elegance. They offer a range of wedding venues to suit your preferences and guest count. Whether you envision an intimate affair or a grand extravaganza, the palace’s versatile spaces can be transformed to bring your dream wedding to life. From traditional ceremonies in the ornate Durbar Hall to lavish receptions in the spacious Maharaja Hall, every event at Noormahal Palace is executed with precision and flair.

Hari Niwas Hotel, Jammu

Perched on a hilltop, overlooking the majestic Tawi River, Hari Niwas Hotel is a heritage property that seamlessly combines modern comforts with traditional charm. Its regal architecture, sprawling lawns, and panoramic views provide a stunning setting for weddings. With its warm hospitality and attention to detail, Hari Niwas Hotel ensures a memorable experience for couples and their guests.

Savoy, Mussoorie

Nestled amidst the picturesque hills of Mussoorie, Savoy is a timeless gem that transports you to the colonial era. This grand heritage property boasts Victorian-style architecture, lush gardens, and breathtaking views of the Himalayas. With its elegant banquet halls and impeccable service, Savoy offers an enchanting backdrop for a romantic and unforgettable wedding.

Lebua, Lucknow

Step into a world of regal splendor at Lebua in Lucknow. This palace hotel reflects the grandeur of the Nawabi era, with its exquisite architecture, intricate craftsmanship, and luxurious interiors. The spacious courtyards and majestic ballrooms set the stage for lavish celebrations, while the impeccable hospitality ensures that every wedding at Lebua is nothing short of extraordinary.

Chidambara Villa, Chettinad

Located in the heart of the culturally rich region of Chettinad, Chidambara Villa is a heritage property that showcases the timeless beauty of Tamil architecture. The palatial mansion with its intricately carved pillars, traditional courtyard, and vibrant frescoes offers a unique and unforgettable wedding experience. Chidambara Villa captures the essence of Chettinad’s rich heritage, making it a captivating choice for couples seeking a royal-themed celebration.

Leela Palace, Bangalore

The Leela Palace in Bangalore epitomises luxury and grandeur. With its majestic architecture, landscaped gardens, and opulent interiors, this palace hotel creates a fairy-tale ambiance for weddings. Whether it’s an intimate ceremony or a grand celebration, the Leela Palace ensures that every moment is infused with elegance and sophistication.

These magnificent palaces beyond Rajasthan offer a plethora of options for couples seeking a royal-themed wedding experience. From architectural splendors to impeccable hospitality, each venue promises to make your special day an affair to remember. So, step into a world of grandeur and create memories that will last a lifetime. (IANS)