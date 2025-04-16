Rohit Sharma: India’s Tour of England Will Be a Good Challenge

New Delhi— India’s Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma is looking ahead to the team’s upcoming tour of England, calling it a “good challenge” following the conclusion of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Men in Blue are set to play a five-match Test series against England beginning June 20 at Headingley, as they aim to secure their first Test series win in the country since 2007.

“Absolutely. The last time we played them, the series ended 2-2,” Rohit said in an interview with Michael Clarke on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast. “We need some of our guys to be 100% fit. If that happens, we’ll have a great series. I know the kind of cricket they’ve been playing lately — it’ll definitely be a good challenge for us.”

Rohit is expected to be under pressure during the tour, particularly after a disappointing performance in India’s most recent Test series — the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy — where he managed just 31 runs across four matches. He missed the opening Test and opted out of the decisive fifth match, citing a lack of form.

Reflecting on that decision, Rohit said stepping aside was necessary, as he wasn’t contributing with the bat and wanted to prioritize the team’s success.

“I had to be honest with myself — I wasn’t hitting the ball well, and I didn’t want to play just for the sake of it,” he said. “Others were struggling too, and we really wanted Gill to play. He’s such a talented player and had missed the previous Test, so we felt he deserved the opportunity.”

“I thought, ‘If I’m not in form, there’s no point forcing it.’ I spoke with the coach and the selector who was on tour. They were somewhat in agreement, somewhat not,” Rohit added. “At the end of the day, you try to put the team first, consider what’s needed, and make a call. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. There’s no guarantee a decision will be right — you just go with what feels best for the team.”

India’s tour of England will be a key fixture in the World Test Championship cycle, with both teams vying for crucial points as they eye a spot in the final. (Source: IANS)