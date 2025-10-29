Rohit Sharma Becomes Oldest Indian to Claim No. 1 Spot in ICC Men’s ODI Rankings

- Advertisement -

DUBAI — Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has achieved a major career milestone by becoming the top-ranked batter in the ICC Men’s ODI rankings for the first time. At 38, Rohit also makes history as the oldest Indian — and the oldest player overall — to hold the No. 1 spot in the men’s batting rankings.

Rohit climbed two places to reach the top following his unbeaten century in India’s decisive nine-wicket win over Australia in Sydney. His 131 not out, featuring 13 fours and three sixes, marked his 33rd ODI century and showcased his trademark dominance at the crease. Partnering with Virat Kohli, who remained 74 not out, Rohit guided India to a commanding series victory.

The veteran opener surpassed Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran and India’s Shubman Gill to take the top ranking. Rohit’s ascent capped nearly a decade of consistent top-10 performances in ODI cricket.

Zadran briefly held the No. 1 spot between the second and third ODIs of the series when Gill slipped in form and before Rohit’s surge. He remains Afghanistan’s first-ever batter to achieve the top position in the ODI rankings.

India’s Axar Patel also saw his stock rise in the latest ICC update, climbing six places to 31st among bowlers and four spots to eighth among ODI all-rounders, just behind New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner. Santner himself moved up three positions to fourth among bowlers, while Australia’s Josh Hazlewood advanced to eighth.

England’s Harry Brook made one of the week’s biggest jumps, leaping 23 places to 25th among ODI batters.

In the Test arena, South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj reaped the rewards of his match-winning performance against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, rising nine spots to a career-best 13th among bowlers. Teammate Simon Harmer climbed 26 places to 45th after taking six wickets in the second innings.

Among batters, South Africa’s Aiden Markram moved up two places to 15th, while Tony de Zorzi gained seven to reach 47th. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada climbed eight positions to 11th in the Test all-rounders list. Pakistan captain Shan Masood also improved, rising five places to tie for 42nd among Test batters.

In T20I updates, South Africa’s Corbin Bosch jumped 40 spots to 53rd among bowlers following a strong performance against Pakistan, while Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz advanced to sixth among all-rounders. Young opener Saim Ayub moved up five places to 49th in the batting rankings. (Source: IANS)