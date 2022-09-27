Richa, Ali choose 176-year-old mill, now a luxe event space, for Mumbai reception

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are all set to tie-the-knot in a few days, have ditched the conventional banquet style of a reception like experience and chosen 176-year-old mill, which is now also a luxe event space.

The actors are all set to leave for Delhi this week where their wedding celebrations are expected to kick off.

The duo will throw a wedding reception at the iconic The Great Eastern Home, which is contemporary furniture store inside a 176-year-old mill and now also an event space.

The space has hosted a variety of weddings, parties, fashion shows and festivals. Richa and Ali’s wedding planners have taken on the mantle to turn this beautifully kitschy choice of space of theirs into a fun wedding party venue.

The space is expected to be turned into a pretty lavish experiential space as per the couples briefs with decor to have elements expected to be suited to their off screen personality. (IANS)