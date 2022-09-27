Musk, Agrawal didn’t depose as per court dates, spark speculation

- Advertisement -

San Francisco– Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his Twitter counterpart Parag Agrawal did not depose in an ongoing litigation despite earlier filings in a US court, triggering speculations.

According to a CNN report, citing sources, the dates listed in deposition notices filed with the court are “not always the dates that the two sides agree to officially begin the questioning”.

The absence of Musk and Agrawal marks another twist in the fierce legal case that is slated to begin in the Delaware Court of Chancery in the US from October 17.

The testimony of both “is considered central in the litigation over Musk’s deal to buy — and then his attempt to get out of buying — Twitter for $44 billion,” the report said late on Monday.

Earlier court filings revealed that Musk’s deposition was slated for September 26-27 and may run into September 28 if needed.

Another filing said Agrawal was also due to be questioned starting Monday.

“One person familiar with the matter said Agrawal’s deposition is being rescheduled,” the report mentioned.

Musk is still expected to be deposed this week.

Both the depositions will not be a public one.

Earlier, in a minor win for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a US court allowed his legal team to make a case that a $7.75 million severance payment to Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko, Twitter’s former head of security, allows him to terminate the $44 billion takeover deal.

Judge Kathleen McCormick ruled last week that Musk can amend his counterclaims to include the payment to Zatko.

The ruling means that Musk can use the Zatko payment for his argument regarding terminating the deal. Twitter did not oppose the motion, Barron’s had reported.

Twitter is also seeking if there is a connection between its former head of security and Musk.

Twitter shareholders had voted to approve the buyout by Musk amid the legal battle. (IANS)