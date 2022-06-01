Rajiv Gangurde is the Featured Singer at the 19th Annual Woman of the Year Gala

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—Boston singer Rajiv Gangurde will be the featured singer at the 19th Annual Woman of the Year Awards Gala on June 3, 2022 at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA, INDIA New England News announced.

INDIA New England News will honor 11 outstanding women in various categories this year. In addition, as announced previously, Veena and Carnatic music legend Durga Krishnan, who has taught Veena for about five decades, will be honored with 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Over 300 entrepreneurs, philanthropists, professionals, and community leaders will attend the Woman of the Year gala this year.

To purchase tickets for the event, please click here.

Mr. Gangurde, this year’s featured singer at the Woman of the Year Awards Gala, is a scientist by profession, specializing in gene therapy development. He is often heard humming a tune or two in his laboratory at a biotech company in Cambridge, MA. His interests in music range from filmi to classical to ghazals, and he is an ardent fan of the magical Gulzar-Kishore Kumar-RD Burman combination.

Mr. Gangurde started singing at a very early age, and his love for music is evident in his soulful renditions. He has won the Boston Sargam singing competition in 2014 and is currently taking vocal lessons in Hindustani classical music from Pradeep Shukla at the LearnQuest Academy.