Purva Mantri on juggling Bollywood playback & Independent music: Both journeys are unique

Mumbai– Singer Purva Mantri, known for her independent music, has lent her voice to the “Ishqa” track in Kunal Kohli’s directorial “Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story”. The singer recently shared her experience working in Bollywood, highlighting the stark differences between singing for a film and creating independent music.

Purva Mantri revealed, “For a film song, you have to do multiple sittings with music directors, producers, and production houses. They give you a specific sequence or scene for which you have to lend your voice, and your voice needs to convey the emotions that the actor is portraying on screen.”

In contrast to this, the singer sees independent music as a deeply personal journey. She went on to explain, “In an independent song, I am the hero of my own song. The song is made for Purva Mantri, and the hero of the song is Purva Mantri.”

Remembering how “Ishqa” came to her, she stated, “Grabbing Ishqa wasn’t really tough because we already knew they were looking for a sad song that would resonate well with the new generation.” She added when the team played the track for the filmmakers, it was an instant hit. “I think it was just 15 seconds in, and the song got locked. They loved the beautiful lyrics, the music, and my husky tone.”

Expressing her excitement about working on a Kunal Kohli film, Purva Mantri called “Hum Tum” her personal favorite. The singer revealed, “Of course, that also meant a lot of pressure to deliver my best. Since the movie features young, fresh faces, we had to be mindful of the tonality and the way the song was presented. Those small dynamics make a big difference.”

Talking about juggling Bollywood playback and independent music, Purva Mantri shared, “My mom always says – Purva, you don’t have to stop. It doesn’t matter whether it’s Bollywood, independent music, a bhajan, or a folk song. As a musician, you just need to keep singing.”

Acknowledging the different approaches required for both paths, she said, “Both journeys are unique, and as an artist, there’s so much to learn from each.”

Additionally, Purva Mantri also unveiled her independent track “Mascara” on February 20th. (IANS)