First Single ‘Mugai Mazhai’ from Tourist Family Starring Sasikumar and Simran Released !

- Advertisement -

Chennai– The makers of director Abishen Jeevinth’s upcoming Tamil film ‘Tourist Family’, featuring Sasikumar and Simran in the lead, on Friday released the first single from the film, titled ‘Mugai Mazhai’.

The newly released single, ‘Mugai Mazhai’ features lyrics penned by Mohan Rajan and has been sung by Shaan Rahman and Saindhavi. The melodious track has been well-received by music lovers, adding to the excitement surrounding the film’s release.

The feel-good family entertainer features an ensemble cast including Yogi Babu, Mithun Jayashankar, Kamalesh, M.S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bhagavathi Perumal (Bucks), Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi among others.

Aravind Viswanathan is the cinematographer of the film, which has music by Shaan Rahman. The film’s editing is by Bharath Vikraman, and art direction is by Rajkamal.

Produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the film is backed by producers Nasareth Baslian, Mahesh Raj Baslian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan. Tourist Family has already created a buzz in the trade circles.

In fact, distributor Vithurs, who has bought the overseas rights of the upcoming feel-good family entertainer, had recently called the film a “gem” and said, that as an Eelam Tamil, the film was close to his heart.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a lengthy post, Vithurs had said, “Proud to be distributing TOURIST FAMILY worldwide (excl. India). As an Eelam Tamil, this film is very close to my heart, reflecting the journey of families who left behind the home they once knew and have since found new beginnings across the globe.”

He further said, “Attaching my name to this project isn’t something I take lightly, and I’m absolutely confident it will capture your hearts. Get ready for a wholesome film that blends so much fun, emotion, and an important reminder of what truly matters. You’re really going to love this one!”

Stating that he “laughed, cried, and connected” with the story on so many levels, the distributor said, “It’s truly a gem. I’m not sure we’ll get many films like this anytime soon, so let’s celebrate it wholeheartedly when it arrives. That’s how confident I am.” (IANS)