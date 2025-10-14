Pritam to Embark on North America Tour Starting October 16

- Advertisement -

Mumbai–National Award-winning composer Pritam, whose music has defined a generation of Bollywood soundtracks, is all set to launch his highly anticipated North American tour starting October 16. Titled ‘Pritam – A Musical’, the tour promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian cinema, music, and storytelling—brought to life on stage.

Presented by Cinema On Stage, the multi-city tour will kick off at the Arena Theatre in Houston, followed by performances at:

Center for Performing Arts, San Jose – October 18

Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles – October 19

Ritz Theatre, New Jersey – October 24

Billed as a “one-of-a-kind musical journey”, the tour will feature an electrifying mix of Pritam’s chart-topping classics and newer hits, brought to life by a stellar lineup of performers. The ensemble includes Nikhita Gandhi, Akasa Singh, Mohammed Irfan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nakash Aziz, and Shashwat Singh—each lending their voice to the iconic melodies that have become staples of Bollywood music lovers.

A Concert Fueled by Memories and Music

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Pritam said in a statement: “Every song I’ve composed carries a memory, and performing them live brings those moments back to life. What makes this tour truly special is being on stage with such talented singers, gifted musicians, and local choirs who add their own spark to each city we visit.”

He added that the tour is more than just a concert—it’s a shared celebration between the artist and the audience:

“This concert is a heartfelt celebration of you—the audience that has shown me so much love and appreciation over the years, taking my music to unbelievable heights across platforms. This is a shared joy, and I am so looking forward to it.”

Behind the Scenes: Creating an Intimate Spectacle

The tour is curated to not only showcase Pritam’s greatest hits but also offer a cinematic live experience, blending visuals, storytelling, and performance. The concept has been designed to reflect Pritam’s diverse musical journey, from romantic ballads and peppy dance numbers to soulful melodies.

Aanand Dawda, Founder of Cinema On Stage, shared his excitement about bringing the music maestro to fans across North America:

“Pritam is truly a musical legend, and it’s a joy to bring him back to North America after such a long time. This tour is about experiencing the songs we’ve loved for years, sung by the voices we know so well, in an atmosphere that feels close and real.”

A Comeback After Years

This marks Pritam’s return to the North American stage after several years, and fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see the composer behind hits like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kesariya, Tum Se Hi, Subhanallah, Channa Mereya, Zehnaseeb, and Shayad—among many others.

The tour follows the recent release of his album Metro… In Dino, the spiritual successor to the acclaimed Life in a… Metro soundtrack, and continues to showcase Pritam’s evolving musical style. (Source: IANS)