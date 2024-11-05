Preparation and adaptability fuelled New Zealand’s 3-0 series triumph in India, says Ajaz Patel

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– New Zealand’s left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has reflected on his team’s historic 3-0 Test series victory over India, emphasising that their meticulous preparation for diverse playing conditions was key to their success. This monumental win marked New Zealand as the first touring side to achieve a clean sweep against India in a Test series played at home, a feat that has etched its place in cricketing history.

Ajaz Patel, who took a total of 11 wickets across the two innings of the Mumbai Test, shared insights into the Kiwis’ rigorous preparation ahead of their tour of India. He highlighted the importance of acclimatizing to turning pitches, stating, “We had a great winter back home where we prepared on turning wickets. We made sure we had different surfaces that we tried and practiced on, so we were, I guess, conditioned to bowling on different surfaces as well,” Patel told ICC.

This strategic groundwork has paid dividends, allowing the team to adapt swiftly to the varying conditions they faced during the series.

The spinner elaborated on the unique challenges presented by the three different pitches in Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai. He acknowledged that adapting to ever-changing playing conditions is a significant hurdle for teams touring the subcontinent. “It’s been three different surfaces and three different games,” Patel explained. “It’s been three different surfaces and three different games, and we’re well aware that one of the challenges of going to Asia is that the conditions are going to change all the time and you have to be adaptable and even within the game the conditions change very quickly.

“I mean even in this Mumbai Test, I was bowling in the first innings and I felt like I was bowling really well, but the wicket wasn’t really turning and then (when) I came back after Lunch, all of a sudden everything started happening.”

Reflecting on his own career, Patel made a triumphant return to Wankhede Stadium, the site where he famously took all 10 wickets in a Test innings against India in 2021, joining the ranks of legendary bowlers like Jim Laker of England and Anil Kumble of India.

Discussing the art of spin bowling, he emphasised the necessity of having a versatile skill set. “It’s also reading the surface quickly because the conditions, as I say, do change at a constant (rate). Sometimes the conditions in the morning can be very different from the conditions in that middle session, and so as a spinner, it’s about knowing how to get the most out of that. How to change your pace, how to go up and down while still having the ball shape,” said Patel.

The ability to read the surface and quickly adjust to changing conditions is crucial, according to Patel, who underscored that the conditions in the morning could be vastly different from those later in the day.

New Zealand’s success in India followed a clean sweep in their previous series against Sri Lanka, which had been a stark contrast in terms of results. Despite the differing outcomes, Patel asserted that the quality of cricket played by New Zealand remained consistent. He noted that luck played a significant role, especially when it came to the critical tosses that can dictate the flow of play in subcontinent conditions.

“From Sri Lanka to here, I don’t think we were too much different. I think we played some really good cricket in Sri Lanka, but unfortunately (lost the series). When you come to the subcontinent, the toss is so important and bowling in the last innings in comparison to bowling in the third innings, especially on a turning wicket, can sometimes be the difference as spinners,” Patel said.

“While the results didn’t go our way in Sri Lanka, I don’t feel like we played too poorly or anything like that. Even from a batting department, we still put runs on the board. It was just a matter of, you know, having a bit of luck our way as well in the series,” Patel added. (IANS)