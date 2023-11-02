Pamper your taste buds with these vegan recipes

New Delhi– Over the recent past, India has been witnessing a huge growth in plant-based eating practices. A lot of people are turning towards a vegetarian diet due to health issues. A survey conducted in 2019 found that around 69 percent of Indians are ready to give up meat for plant-based options. A vegan diet is a part of vegetarianism that excludes meat, fish, eggs, poultry, dairy products, and honey. A healthy vegan diet also avoids processed and refined foods like artificial foods with additives and olive oil.

Check out some of the delicious vegan recipes shared by Sushma Pattadur, Chief Dietician, of Jindal Naturecure Institute.

Shakarkandi /Sweet Potato Ki Sabzi

Ingredients:

3 to 4 green chillies2 medium-sized tomatoes, chopped½ cup coriander leaves1 teaspoon black pepper2 tablespoons oil1 cup peanuts3 boiled shakarkandi, halved

Method:

Begin by boiling and peeling the potatoes. Set them aside for a while. Next, lightly toast the peanuts in a frying pan. In the same pan, add a portion of oil. Toast the cumin seeds (jeera) over low heat. Introduce diced tomatoes, green chilies, boiled sweet potato, salt, and pepper. Continue to cook over a medium flame, and then incorporate the toasted peanuts. Before serving, garnish the dish with finely chopped coriander. Enjoy your flavorful creation!

Kesar Badam Milk

Ingredients:

1/2 cup almonds2 cup water2 cup whole milk1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom2 tbsp jaggery4 saffron /kesar strands11 almonds&pista -6 no, soaked, peeled, and finely chopped (for garnish)

Method:

To start, create a paste from the almonds by blending them with a small amount of water. Set this almond paste aside for later use. Boil milk stirring continuously, and cook over medium heat until the mixture achieves a desirable thickened consistency. Once achieved, introduce the almond paste, jaggery, cardamom powder, and saffron, ensuring an even distribution of flavors. For an extra touch, add the soaked, peeled, and finely chopped almonds and pista as a delightful garnish. Thoroughly mix all the ingredients together. Allow the dish to cool before serving, and savor the delightful flavors of this delectable creation!

Sabudana Khichdi

Ingredients:

1 cup sabudana (tapioca pearls)1 tablespoon oil1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds1 cup chopped sweet potatoes2 tablespoons raw peanuts and cashews1-2 green chilies, chopped6-7 curry leaves1/2 teaspoon Sendhanamak (rock salt), as per tasteJuice of 1/2 lemon

Method:

After soaking the Sabudana overnight, make sure to thoroughly rinse it until the water runs clear, effectively removing any excess starch. Maintain a 1:1 ratio of Sabudana and water during this process. In the morning, drain any excess water from the Sabudana.

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat, and add the cumin seeds, allowing them to crackle for a few seconds until fragrant. Then, incorporate the chopped sweet potatoes and cook for approximately 2-3 minutes. Next, add the raw peanuts and cashews, Sauté them for an additional 2-3 minutes.

Samak Rice Dosa

Ingredients:

1 cup Samak rice (barnyard millet)1/2 cup Sabudana (tapioca pearls)1/2 cup thick curdRock salt (as per taste)1tsp -Oil

Method:

Begin by cleaning the Samak rice and Sabudana thoroughly, then soak them in water for approximately 4 hours. After the soaking period, blend the mixture to a smooth consistency, incorporating the curd. Add rock salt to taste to enhance the flavor of the batter. With the batter prepared, you can start making dosas right away!

Rajgira (Amaranth) Kadhi

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Rajgira flour (amaranth flour)2 green chilies, chopped1/2 cup thick curd1/4 tablespoon chili powder1/2 tablespoon cumin seeds3 tablespoons chopped coriander1 tablespoon grated ginger2 cloves1/2 tablespoon rock salt2 tablespoon oil

Method:

To prepare Rajgira Flour Kadhi, start by whisking together 1/2 cup of Rajgira flour with thick curd until a smooth paste forms. Gradually incorporate water to achieve the desired consistency. Then, add chili powder and rock salt, ensuring they are well-mixed. Pour in about 2.5 to 3 cups of water to reach the desired thickness. In a heated pan, add oil, cumin seeds, chopped green chilies, grated ginger, and cloves, letting them crackle and release their aromatic flavors. Pour this tempering mixture into the flour mixture. Stir and cook continuously until it comes to a boil. Reduce the heat and let it simmer for 10-12 minutes. Finally, add chopped coriander and remove from heat. (IANS)