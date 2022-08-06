Palakurthis on Mega Music Show Nazraana, Featuring a 40-Musician-Band From India Live in Boston on Aug. 20

BOSTON—How do you plan a visit by a band of 40 musicians from India to perform live in Boston? We asked that question and many more to Boston entrepreneur, philanthropist and Nazranna producer Prashanth Palakurthi and the Indian Nightingale of New England and Radio Mirchi Award winner, Anuradha Palakurthi.

To watch the full video interview with Palakurthis, click here, or on the image below.

Samarthanam USA, India Association of Greater Boston, other community organizations and Juju Productions are hosting a mega-musical event on Aug. 20, 2022 at The Hanover Theater and Conservatory for the Performing Arts in Worcester, MA. This concert is part of IAGB’s celebration of India’s 75 years of Independence – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahatsov.

The concert features maestro Vijay Prakash, the Oscar and Grammy winning song vocalist and winner of multiple Filmfare awards, along with Ms. Palakurthi. Flying in exclusively for the event is a band of 40 musicians from India led by Kamlesh Bhadkamkar.

Bostonians will fondly remember the team from its earlier Anuradha Palakurthi concerts that celebrated the works of Madan Mohan in 2014, R D Burman in 2015, Bollywood singers in 2016 and BITS Pilani in 2018.

The concert will benefit Samarthanam Trust for Disabled, India. Samarthanam empowers differently-abled and underprivileged sections of the community across India through its specialized education and skilling programs.

Ticket prices include dinner and is availabe at: www.Sulekha.com/Nazraana22.