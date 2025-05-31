Nominations Close Today for 2025 New England Choice Awards: Celebrating Excellence, Innovation, Community, and Legal Leadership

- Advertisement -

WALTHAM, MA – The stage is set once again for one of the region’s most prestigious community celebrations: the New England Choice Awards 2025. Nominations close today, May 31, 2025, in a wide range of categories recognizing the outstanding achievements of Indian Americans across the six New England states.

Organized by INE MultiMedia, a non-profit dedicated to promoting charitable causes, arts, education, and cultural empowerment, in collaboration with INDIA New England News, the awards have grown into a beacon of pride for the community. The winners will be honored at a black-tie gala on November 1, 2025, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

All individuals or organizations nominated must be based in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, or Maine.

A New Chapter for Recognition and Representation

With thousands of nominees over the years and nearly a decade of history, the New England Choice Awards have become more than a recognition platform—they’ve grown into a movement of collective pride, resilience, and community building.

“This event is more than just an awards gala—it’s a mirror reflecting the extraordinary spirit of our community,” said Upendra Mishra, publisher of INDIA New England News, IndUS Business Journal, Life Sciences Times, and Boston Real Estate Times. “We are not only celebrating success stories in academia, arts, business, and healthcare, but also spotlighting rising stars, grassroots change-makers, and legacy builders. These awards are about vision, passion, and service—values that define the very best of who we are.”

Mr. Mishra emphasized that this year’s event seeks to amplify both emerging and established voices, honoring individuals whose impact transcends borders, industries, and generations.

Categories for 2025

Here are the 2025 Award Categories and Past Winners:

ACADEMIA & INNOVATION

Honoring pioneers in education, research, or technology who elevate the Indian diaspora’s intellectual legacy.

Past winners: Vijay Kumar, Anantha Chandrasekaran, Kuzhikulail Abraham. ART & CULTURE VISIONARY / ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Celebrating artists and institutions preserving or modernizing tradition for new audiences.

Past winners: Sandeep Das, LearnQuest, SETU. BUSINESS TRAILBLAZER

Recognizing industry leaders who merge profit with purpose through innovation and equity.

Past winners: Dharmesh Shah, Aman Narang, Zenobia Moochhala. BEACON OF COMMUNITY SERVICE

Honoring individuals with long-standing service impacting equity and social change.

Past winners: Puran Dang, Vasant Jinwala. BEST NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION

Highlighting organizations with measurable impact and authentic community outreach.

Past winners: Saheli, TiE Boston. LEGACY AWARD

Celebrating lifelong contributions that transcend generations and shape diaspora history.

Past winners: Harish Dang. HEALTHCARE TRAILBLAZER

Recognizing visionaries advancing care, research, or global health equity.

Past winners: Dr. Mandeep Mehra, Dr. Salil Midha, Dr. Om Ganda, Dr. Sanjeev Chopra. LEGAL & JUSTICE CHAMPION (NEW CATEGORY)

Spotlighting advocates dismantling systemic barriers through law, policy, and justice.

How to Nominate

Nominations close today—May 31, 2025—and can be submitted at INDIA New England News. Nominees must live or operate in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, or Vermont.

If you know a trailblazer who deserves the spotlight—or if you are one yourself—this is your moment to shine.

Click here to nominate now.

Let the celebration of excellence, purpose, and progress continue.