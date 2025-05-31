Manorama Choudhury and Bhaskar Panigrahi to Keynote Vision-Aid’s 2025 Annual Event on July 27 in Andover, MA

- Advertisement -

LEXINGTON, MA – Vision-Aid, a leading non-profit serving the visually impaired across India, announced that Manorama Choudhury and Bhaskar Panigrahi will serve as Chief Guests and deliver the keynote addresses at its 2025 Annual Event on Sunday, July 27th at 4:00 PM at the J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts in Andover, Massachusetts.

The announcement adds a powerful dimension to this year’s celebration, as both keynote speakers have made remarkable contributions to the cause of visual disability through their support of the Manorama Choudhury Nayan Jyoti Vision-Aid Center for CVI in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The center provides critical interventions for children affected by Cortical Visual Impairment (CVI) and other visual challenges, transforming lives across eastern India.

A Legacy of Impact and Inspiration

Ms. Choudhury, a literary figure, social entrepreneur, and compassionate philanthropist, was recognized as INDIA New England’s Outstanding Woman of the Year in 2023 for Art and Literature. Her extensive work spans poetry, mixed-media art, grassroots activism, and cultural preservation. A multilingual author, he writings in Odia, Hindi, and English resonate with emotional authenticity and spiritual depth. She is also deeply committed to education and artisan empowerment in rural Odisha. Her scholarly works and artistic voice reflect a vision of cultural rootedness infused with modern relevance.

Mr. Panigrahi is a serial entrepreneur and business leader known for his ventures in sustainability, software, and clean energy. Currently Chairman and CEO of ConnectM Technology Solutions, Mr. Panigrahi has also led and invested in a range of impactful ventures, including CCI Energy and Cambridge Technology Enterprises. Despite his wide-ranging success, he is best known for his humility, community-driven leadership, and lifelong commitment to social betterment.

Together, Ms. Choudhury and Mr. Panigrahi represent a blend of purpose and achievement, making them fitting voices to headline an event focused on empowerment through innovation and compassion.

Vision-Aid 2025: A Celebration of Empowerment and the Arts

The 2025 event will also showcase Vision-Aid’s much-anticipated Broadway-style production, “Shakuntala – The Legend of the Lost Ring,” a dance drama featuring over 50 performers from the New England area. Under the artistic guidance of acclaimed choreographer Kalaimamani Madurai R. Muralidaran and lead directors Jeyanthi Ghatraju and Sripriya Natarajan Moorthy, the production brings to life the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, culminating in the birth of King Bharata—the namesake of India.

Assisting in the choreography and training are a constellation of local dance teachers including Kalaimangai Anbalgan, Kalpana Balachundhar, Hema Iyengar, Shruti Lakshmi Narayan, Roopa Modha, Shilpa Narayanan, and Priyanka Joshi.

The event will follow a hybrid format, with a live stage performance and a Zoom broadcast with English narration and subtitles, allowing audiences across the U.S. and Canada to join in virtually.

Supporting a Vision for All

Proceeds from the event will support Vision-Aid’s growing network of programs that serve over 30,000 visually impaired individuals annually through 50+ locations in India. These include partnerships with top institutions like Aravind Eye Hospital, LV Prasad Eye Institute, Sankara Nethralaya, and many others. Vision-Aid’s programs range from AI-powered Smart Vision Glasses and digital accessibility training to STEM education and employment support for the blind.

Founded in 2004, Vision-Aid continues to lead with innovation and compassion, enabling the visually impaired to live with independence and dignity.

For tickets, donations, or sponsorship opportunities, visit: www.VisionAid.org/event