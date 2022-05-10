Nine MPs visit Chicago University for knowledge exchange on energy and environment

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– A delegation comprising nine MPs from different states and various parties is visiting University of Chicago scholars, policymakers, and opinion leaders in Chicago currently for a knowledge exchange programme on energy and environment.

The Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) India is hosting the delegates at the University of Chicago “with an aim to augment the capacity of India’s political leadership in advancing policies that provide lasting environmental benefits” between May 8 and 12.

“Some MPs reached on May 7 and some on May 8. Their formal engagements start on Monday Chicago time,” an EPIC official told IANS here on Monday.

This is the third edition of the Legislator’s Programme. The MPs include Rajya Sabha members Amar Patnaik (Biju Janata Dal), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena) and C.M. Ramesh (Bharatiya Janata Party), and Lok Sabha members Brijender Singh, Shivkumar Udasi , Rahul Kaswan, Heena Gavit (all Bharatiya Janata Party), Kotagiri Sridhar (YSR Congress Party), and Ritesh Pandey (Bahujan Samaj Party).

“Innovative policies work when policymakers are ready to experiment. From our working for several years in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Bihar, and other Indian states, we know that Indian lawmakers have been at the forefront of trying groundbreaking policies to balance India’s growth story and environmental concerns. Therefore, we are thrilled to learn and share best practices with Indian MPs and join them in accelerating positive change for citizens across India,” Michael Greenstone, the Milton Friedman Distinguished Service Professor in Economics and director of EPIC, said.

The Indian MPs would interact with the University of Chicago faculty and experts on wide-ranging policy areas, including climate policy, carbon markets, air pollution, and water quality. They will also have an interaction with young minds studying at the University of Chicago.

“As we learn from the experiences of our MPs, we are also trying to share EPIC’s global and India-specific research findings to co-identify priorities and solutions that may be implemented in individual constituencies. The goal is also to carry out groundbreaking research that addresses global and local challenges,” EPIC India’s Executive Director, Sidhartha Vermani said. (IANS)