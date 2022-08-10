Nikhita Gandhi comes out with a new single ‘Tu Hi Bata’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer Nikhita Gandhi, who is known for numbers such as ‘Jugnu’, ‘Naach Meri Rani’ and ‘Burj Khalifa’ among many others, has released a new single titled ‘Tu Hi Bata’ in collaboration with singer Siddhant Bhosle.

The duo have come together again after the success of their previous collaboration ‘Din Aur Raatein’.

‘Tu Hi Bata’ is composed and sung by Siddhant Bhosle and Nikhita Gandhi, the heartfelt ballad is garnered with easy lyrics.

Expressing her excitement on this beautiful song, Nikhita said, “Tu hi Bata was born in a songwriting session that Sid and I did during the pandemic. We met to record and shoot the acoustic version of his single ‘Din aur Raatein’, which was also the song that made me fall in love with Sid’s music.”

“We wrote Tu Hi Bata together and then kept building on it slowly. Shlok came on board to write some of the Hindi parts with us. We took our time with it and felt it was time to share this little piece of our heart with the world.”

Nikhita’s latest offering ‘Tu Hi Bata’ will be released on official channels on August 12. (IANS)