Nikhita Gandhi: Being part of ‘Khalbali Records’ is my way of giving back to the diverse world of music

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Playback singer Nikhita Gandhi, the voice behind songs like ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ and ‘Raabta’, has opened up about her cameo in the upcoming web series ‘Khalbali Records’.

Directed by Devanshu Singh, the series showcases soulful soundtracks produced by ace composer Amit Trivedi, along with unique indie hip-hop tracks by Azadi Records.

Speaking about the same, Nikhita said: “Being a part of ‘Khalbali Records’ is my way of giving back to this most amazing, diverse, eclectic world of music, that creates space for every different note, genre or style that an artist has to offer.”

She went on to say: “The show is a celebration of music in all its glory, as it shows the inherent struggle of every independent artist to take his passion, his art, and his voice to the larger audience, riding against the gigantic wave of established industry views.”

“This biggest musical drama is a tribute to every independent artist and those who have taken that leap of faith to back and support talent against all odds. It is this power of music that shines through every frame of this epic musical saga as it brings together the biggest industry names,” she added.

The show explores the ever-evolving dynamics between indie and commercial music, set against a father-son rivalry.

The show stars Ram Kapoor, Skand Thakur, Saloni Batra, Salonie Patel, and Punjabi rapper Prabh Deep, and it will also witness the biggest ensemble of 30-35 musicians, across the industry including renowned artists like Rekha Bharadwaj, Amit Trivedi, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik, Shahid Mallya Abhijeet Sawant, etc.

‘Khalbali Records’ will premiere on September 12 on JioCinema Premium.

Nikhita was born into a Bengali and Punjabi family in Kolkata. She pursued a degree in dentistry in Chennai.

The 32-year-old is also a former student of A. R. Rahman’s K. M. College of Music and Technology. Her first association with Rahman was during an Indo-German exchange, where she was a part of a choir which performed with the German orchestra.

The singer is known for her songs like ‘Raabta’, ‘Ghar’, ‘Tan Tan’, ‘Qafirana’, ‘Main Deewana Tera’, and Bengali songs like ‘Raagi Raja’, ‘Bolo Dugga Maiki’, ‘Baare Baare’, ‘Tui Bolbo Na Tumi’, ‘Tara Khosa Raat’, ‘Janina Bhalolaga’, among others. (IANS)