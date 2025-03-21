NBA champions Boston Celtics set to be sold for historic USD 6.1 bn

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Boston Celtics, the reigning NBA champions, have reached an agreement for a USD 6.1 billion sale to a group led by William Chisholm, co-founder of private equity firm Symphony Technology Group, the team announced on Thursday.

The deal, which still requires approval from the NBA Board of Governors, would set a new record for the highest-priced sports team purchase in North America, surpassing the USD 6.05 billion paid for the NFL’s Washington Commanders in 2023.

“Bill is a terrific person and a true Celtics fan, born and raised here in the Boston area. His love for the team and the city of Boston, along with his chemistry with the rest of the Celtics leadership, make him a natural choice to be the next Governor and controlling owner of the team,” Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck said in a statement.

Grousbeck will remain the CEO and Governor of the Celtics, continuing to oversee team operations until the 2027-2028 NBA season.

In addition to Chisholm and Grousbeck, the new ownership group includes Boston-based business leaders and philanthropists, such as current Celtics owner Rob Hale and Bruce A. Beal Jr., among others.

“Growing up on the North Shore and attending college in New England, I have been a die-hard Celtics fan my entire life. I understand how important the Celtics are to the city of Boston – the role the team plays in the community is different than any other city in the country,” Chisholm said.

“I also understand that there is a responsibility as a leader of the organization to the people of Boston, and I am up for this challenge.”

Celtics, who claimed their 18th NBA championship last year, breaking a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most titles in NBA history, announced their intention to sell the team last July. (IANS)