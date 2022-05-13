‘Modern Love Mumbai’ album brings together talent from across the country

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Showcasing a formidable line-up of musicians and composers, the official music album for the Amazon Original series ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ was unveiled on Thursday.

Reputed music talents from across the country have come together for the six-part anthology, ensuring the heartwarming songs will stay with the audience.

The album comprising a title track, six numbers and a background score, has the likes of Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Ram Sampath, and Nikhil D’Souza contributing to the project.

Lyricists who have penned the tracks for the album include Pinky Poonawala, Ginny Diwan, Sameer Rahat, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Tewari, Neel Adhikari, and Tanishk Nabar.

The album features a track ‘Shuru Se Shuru’ composed by Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa, for the episode ‘Cutting Chai’.

Shankar Mahadevan said, “It’s amazing how music can make you feel all the emotions that the show is trying to portray. Being a part of the Mumbai chapter of ‘Modern Love’ is like being a part of a large family.”

Ehsaan Noorani added, “Absolutely! Composing the song Shuru Se Shuru for Cutting Chai has been an endearing experience.”

Loy Mendonsa continued, “The episode’s background score with Soumil Shringarpure will definitely transport the audience into feeling warm and fuzzy in love.”

Sonu Nigam, who has lent his voice for ‘Kaisi Baatein Karte Ho’ for the episode ‘Baai’ said, “What these stories are trying to achieve is all heart. Without any barriers, without any conditions. Celebrating the purity of love, of owning oneself, just like in ‘Baai’. So when Jeet Gannguli approached me for lending my voice to ‘Kaisi Baatein Karte Ho’, I fell in love and just could not refuse. It’s great to be a part of this fantastic anthology’s musical offering.”

The Mumbai chapter of the popular US original anthology series (helmed by John Carney), ‘Modern Love’ explores six diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, all set in the city’s many unique milieus.

Inspired by the famous New York Times column, ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ brings together six of the most prolific minds of Hindi cinema – Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ will be available to stream starting May 13 on Prime Video. (IANS)