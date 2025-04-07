Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted, Killed After Attending Kanya Bhoj in Chhattisgarh; Body Found in Car

Raipur– In a deeply disturbing incident, a six-year-old girl was brutally assaulted, allegedly raped, and killed in the Mohan Nagar police jurisdiction of Durg town, Chhattisgarh.

The child had gone out on Sunday morning to attend a Kanya Bhoj—a traditional feast for young girls—organized on the occasion of Navratri and Ram Navami. Her lifeless body was found early Monday inside a parked car.

According to police sources, the girl’s hands were stiff, her face bore scratch marks, and there was visible bleeding from her lips and nose.

“Three suspects have been detained, and questioning is currently underway. Preliminary findings indicate that the girl was sexually assaulted,” a senior police official told IANS.

The victim’s family has accused the suspects of rape, torture, and murder. Reports suggest the girl was subjected to cigarette burns on her private parts and may have been electrocuted.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the local community, leading to violent protests. Enraged residents vandalized the suspect’s car and house and blocked roads in protest.

“The situation is currently under control,” said the police official. “A final post-mortem report will provide more clarity on the extent of the crime.”

The child had attended the Kanya Bhoj feast at a nearby temple with other children from the neighborhood. When she failed to return home after several hours, her family alerted authorities.

Despite an extensive search throughout the day, the girl remained missing until her body was discovered in the early hours of Monday. She was found inside a locked car owned by a 28-year-old man, parked near his residence.

Her body was transported to Durg District Hospital, where doctors confirmed her death, citing electrocution as the likely preliminary cause.

The girl’s grandmother told police she had seen the suspect lingering near the vehicle earlier in the day. She later discovered the child’s body lying under a seat inside the locked car, bearing multiple injuries and signs of severe physical trauma. Parts of the child’s skin also appeared to have been peeled off.

The horrifying discovery ignited public anger, with crowds gathering and damaging property linked to the suspect. A heavy police presence was deployed to prevent further violence and restore order. (Source: IANS)