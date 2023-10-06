Milan Luthria pays tribute to Sufi music as he turns lyricist with ‘Sultan of Delhi’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Director Milan Luthria has marked his debut as lyricist for the beautiful song titled ‘Saaqiya’ for the series ‘Sultan Of Delhi’, penning down the most surreal lyrics that give the song meaning and significance in the story.

Oozing the 60s charm, the makers of ‘Sultan Of Delhi’ have launched the perfect combination of a romantic qawwali, with its latest soulful track, ‘Saaqiya’.

Presented by Zee Music, sung by versatile Javed Ali and music composed by the talented Sangeet and Siddharth Haldipur, ‘Saaqiya’ is surely going to strike a chord with your hearts.

Talking about the same, Milan said: “When I decided to treat viewers and my loyal audiences to a cinematic experience on OTT, songs would have to be an integral part of it. ‘Saaqiya’ is an unexpected and joyous moment in my journey.”

“It’s my lyrical debut and a small tribute to the world of timeless Sufi music which I love. Collaborating with Sangeet Siddharth and Javed Ali was an impeccable experience and I don’t think anyone other than Javed could have given the song what it deserves,” shared the director of ‘Kachche Dhaage’.

“He was good enough to record the song twice on my insistence, and the second time he slammed it out of the park. I am grateful to Disney+ Hotstar and Zee Music for putting their faith in me,” he added.

Based on the book, ‘Sultan of Delhi: Ascension’ by Arnab Ray, the series is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Directed by Milan Luthria and Co-Directed and Co-written by Suparn Verma.

The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, and the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada, making for a perfect ensemble cast.

‘Sultan of Delhi’ will be streaming on October 13, on Disney+ Hotstar. (IANS)