Tiger, Kriti’s song ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ from ‘Ganapath’ is all about swift moves

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The makers of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Ganapath’ have unveiled the party anthem ‘Hum Aaye Hain’, showcasing the sizzling chemistry between the lead duo, and igniting the screens.

After a tantalising teaser that left fans craving for more, the launch of the song has sent shockwaves of excitement through the audience and music enthusiasts alike.

The song not only meets but surpasses the huge expectations of fans who have been eagerly awaiting to witness Tiger and Kriti’s electrifying dance moves together. It’s not just another song; it’s a visual spectacle that promises to captivate hearts and groove its way onto every playlist.

The two minute 49 seconds song shows Tiger in a rugged look, while Kriti is all glammed up. It is sung by Siddharth Basrur and Prakriti Kakar. The music is by White Noise Studios and lyrics by Priya Saraiya.

Having shared the screen space together in the popular song ‘Whistle Baja’ from their debut film ‘Heropanti’, Tiger and Kriti’s on-screen chemistry is nothing short of mesmerising, and their latest song from ‘Ganapath’ showcases their adorable chemistry in a way that will leave fans cheering for more.

With Tiger and Kriti’s swift moves and irresistible charm, the song is destined to become the next chartbuster, dominating airwaves and dance floors alike.

Not to mention, the chain hook-step performed by Tiger and Kriti is bound to set a hot new trend.

‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ is touted to redefine the action genre in Hindi cinema. The film is a dystopian action film directed by Vikas Bahl, who is known for directing the Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Queen’.

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ in association with Good Co. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

It is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20. (IANS)