Mellifluous number Prema Velluva from Nani’s HIT: The 3rd Case released

Chennai– The makers of director Dr Sailesh Kolanu’s eagerly awaited crime action thriller ‘HIT: The Third Case’, featuring Natural Star Nani in the lead, on Monday released the mesmerising romantic number ‘Prema Velluva’ from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Produced by Prashanthi Thipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema and Nani’s Unimus Productions, the film’s musical journey began with the release of ‘Prema Velluva’.

Melody maestro Mickey J. Meyer has composed a romantic ballad that presents the beautiful love journey of the couple playing the lead in the film.

The romantic number, that has been picturised on Nani and Srinidhi Shetty, has lyrics by Krishnakanth. The song has been rendered by Sid Sriram and Nutana Mohan.

Nani’s character in the film comes across as being intense and aggressive in the beginning. He becomes soft with the arrival of Srinidhi’s character. The song, which has some brilliant orchestration, makes an impact in the magical vocals of Sid Sriram. Nutana Mohan’s vocals only add to the charm and the magic of the romantic number which has high retention value.

The song is not only a treat to the ears but also a feast to the eyes as well. There is a romantic scene on the beach where Srinidhi’s character writes “Will this work”, on the shore, apparently referring to her relationship with the male lead character. The waves wash away “this” turning the phrase into “Will work”.

The song promises a mature love story in the film. With magical composition, vocals, and unforgettable lyrics, this number has all the makings of a chartbuster.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had recently released a teaser of the film which gave away the fact that Nani plays the role of a tough cop called Arjun Sarkaar in the film.

The film, which is the third instalment from the HIT universe, has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs. It is to hit screens worldwide on May 1 this year.

Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanthi Tipirneni, the film will feature Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead. Music for the film is by Mickey J Meyer and cinematography is by Sanu John Varghese. The film’s editing has been taken care of by Karthika Srinivas R. (IANS)