Mass Coffin-Making Underway in Vadodara as Ahmedabad Plane Crash Death Toll Rises

- Advertisement -

Vadodara, India — As the nation mourns the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 241 lives, a sombre operation is underway in Vadodara, where mass coffin-making efforts have begun to help return the deceased to their families with dignity.

Responding to the sheer scale of the tragedy, Air India has placed an urgent order for over 100 coffins from a Vadodara-based organisation. The first batch of 25 coffins was dispatched on Saturday afternoon, with the remainder expected to arrive in Ahmedabad by late night.

Behind this deeply emotional task is a small team of craftsmen, working round-the-clock under extraordinary circumstances.

“It usually takes two to three hours to craft one coffin,” said Edwin, who heads the coffin-making unit. “We have seven to eight men working continuously, but this time it’s different. We are making coffins for so many souls at once. It’s hard to even believe this tragedy has happened. The whole team is emotionally shaken.”

Each coffin is made from durable wood and carefully lined with plastic to prevent leakage or contamination—an added precaution given the condition of many of the bodies. Special attention is being paid to dimensions and sealing to ensure respectful and secure handling.

“We stayed up late last night and completed 25 coffins,” Edwin added. “They left for Ahmedabad at 3 p.m. today. The rest will follow by night.”

Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad, DNA identification efforts are underway at the Civil Hospital. Forensic teams are working tirelessly to match remains with records, and the bodies will only be released to families once positive identifications are made—adding an agonising delay to an already unbearable wait for grieving relatives.

In a parallel development, the Gujarat branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has issued an emotional appeal to Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, seeking additional assistance for students of B.J. Medical College, many of whom were injured or killed in the crash.

The tragedy struck just minutes after take-off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, when the aircraft crashed into the Atulyam building in Meghaninagar, home to dozens of MBBS students. The crash left a hostel in ruins and dreams shattered.

In its letter to Tata Sons, the IMA wrote:

“These students were not only victims of the accident, but they were the foundation of our future healthcare system. Their families deserve the same respect, compensation, and support as any other passenger affected by the crash.”

As the scale of the loss continues to unfold, efforts across Gujarat—from the hospital wards to the woodshops of Vadodara—reflect a collective commitment to honour the lives lost and support those left behind. (Source: IANS)