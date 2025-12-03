Markram’s Century Leads South Africa to Record Chase Against India, Series Tied 1–1

- Advertisement -

RAIPUR — Aiden Markram’s brilliant century, backed by fluent fifties from Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis, powered South Africa to a four-wicket win over India on Wednesday as the visitors chased down a massive 359 to level the three-match ODI series at 1–1. The victory at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium marked one of South Africa’s highest successful run chases in the format and matched the joint-highest total ever chased against India in ODIs.

India had earlier posted a commanding 358/5, riding on centuries from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad and an unbeaten 66 from KL Rahul. But Markram’s authoritative 110 off 98 balls anchored the Proteas’ response, with Breetzke contributing 68 and Brevis smashing a rapid 54 to ensure the chase stayed on course despite mounting dew and several fielding lapses from India.

Markram’s innings formed the backbone of South Africa’s pursuit, built on partnerships of 101 with Temba Bavuma (45) and 70 with Breetzke. Dropped on 53 by Yashasvi Jaiswal, he capitalised fully before falling for 110 to a slower ball from Harshit Rana. By then, South Africa were firmly ahead of the required rate.

Breetzke and Brevis added 92 for the fourth wicket, with Brevis showcasing his power by lofting Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh for sixes and racing to his half-century off 33 balls. He fell attempting a third consecutive big hit, but the momentum remained with the visitors. Breetzke followed soon after, trapped lbw for 68, while Marco Jansen also departed cheaply.

Despite those setbacks and Tony de Zorzi retiring hurt with a hamstring issue, Corbin Bosch sealed the chase confidently with an unbeaten 29, striking three boundaries and guiding South Africa home with four balls remaining. The Raipur crowd, electric through India’s batting, watched in stunned silence as the Proteas completed the third-largest ODI chase in their history.

Earlier, India’s innings was defined by Gaikwad’s fluent 105 and Kohli’s composed 102 — his second consecutive century of the series. The pair added 195 for the third wicket after early losses of Rohit Sharma (14) and Jaiswal (22). Gaikwad shifted gears superbly against spin, going from fifty off 52 balls to a maiden ODI century in 77 deliveries, while Kohli matched him with classic stroke-making and smart rotation.

KL Rahul accelerated late with 66 not out off 43 balls, hammering boundaries across the final overs alongside Ravindra Jadeja (24 not out) as India added 69 runs for the sixth wicket to cross 350. But the total proved insufficient in dewy conditions that made gripping the ball difficult for India’s bowlers.

South Africa’s chase began aggressively through Markram and Quinton de Kock before Arshdeep Singh dismissed de Kock for eight. Markram withstood challenging spells from Arshdeep and Rana before taking control once the ball lost its early swing. Bavuma supported him with a measured 45, though India missed chances to shift the momentum — most notably Jaiswal’s dropped catch off Markram.

Once Markram departed, the middle order ensured the required rate stayed manageable. Brevis dazzled with inventive stroke-play, while Breetzke’s composure against spin proved essential. Bosch’s finishing touch capped a near-perfect chase under lights.

The series now moves to Visakhapatnam on Saturday, where the third ODI will decide the winner.

Brief scores:

India 358/5 in 50 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 105, Virat Kohli 102, KL Rahul 66 not out; Marco Jansen 2-63, Nandre Burger 1-43)

South Africa 359/6 in 49.2 overs (Aiden Markram 110, Matthew Breetzke 68, Dewald Brevis 54, Temba Bavuma 45; Arshdeep Singh 2-54, Prasidh Krishna 2-82)

South Africa won by four wickets. (Source: IANS)