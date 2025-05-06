Manan Bhardwaj Weighs In on AI Music, Originality, and the Future of Indian Sound

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer and composer Manan Bhardwaj, known for tracks like Shiddat, is once again winning hearts with his latest release, Main Tere Sang, a soulful ode to timeless love. In a conversation with IANS, Bhardwaj reflected on the creative journey behind the track and shared his thoughts on the rising influence of AI-generated music in the industry.

Speaking about the inspiration for Main Tere Sang, Bhardwaj said, “Vivin and I were diving deep into old Indian songs, just soaking in their charm. That experience led us to explore a more vintage sound. We wanted to reconnect with our musical roots and pay tribute to that era—and that’s how this song was born.”

Addressing criticism that some of his songs are recreations, Bhardwaj responded candidly: “I’ve heard those comments, but I don’t really understand them. I’ve composed a lot of original music—Shiddat and Moonchi Diwari, for example. Most of my work in film has been completely original. Yes, sometimes recreations are needed—no one sets out wanting to recreate a song, but occasionally, it’s part of the job.”

When asked whether audiences prefer original music or remakes, Bhardwaj offered a pragmatic perspective. “It all depends on what the audience is consuming. If recreations are trending, that’s what you’ll see more of. But in my own body of work, I’d say about 80% is original and only a small portion is recreated. As long as the original creators are credited, I don’t see an issue. The real problem is when someone copies without acknowledgment—that’s where it becomes unethical.”

Bhardwaj also shared his views on the growing role of AI in music composition and whether it poses a threat to traditional artists. “I don’t believe anyone’s future is at risk because of AI. Hard work will always stand out. Even those creating music with AI have put in effort. It just means we need to push ourselves harder and continue making authentic, emotionally resonant music.”

He illustrated his point with a simple analogy: “Think of handmade soap versus factory-made. The handmade one costs more because of the care and purity it offers. People who value that will always choose authenticity. Music is the same—people will always come back to real, ‘organic’ music that touches the heart.”

As AI continues to reshape creative industries, Bhardwaj remains confident that true artistry and emotional connection will never go out of style. (Source: IANS)