Man hiding gold buttons in mouth held at Jaipur airport

Jaipur–Customs Authorities at the Jaipur International Airport on Wednesday held a man who was smuggling gold buttons worth Rs 5.79 lakh by hiding it in his mouth.

An official said that the passenger arrived to Jaipur International Airport from Dubai.

“On suspicion, they intercepted him. On thorough personal search,gold buttons found concealed in his mouth, beneath his tongue. He was hiding 116.59 gms gold worth Rs.5.79 lakhs,” the official said.

The recovered gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act. The passenger was then placed under arrest in terms of Section 104 of the Act.

He was taken to a nearby government hospital where he was made to undergo a medical test. His covid test was done – which was negative. After this he was produced before a court.

The customs official told the court that he was not required for further interrogation and urged the court to send him to judicial custody. The court after hearing their contention allowed their move and remanded the accused to fourteen days judicial custody. (IANS)