Mallika Sherawat Calls White House Christmas Dinner Invitation ‘Completely Surreal’

MUMBAI, India — Actress Mallika Sherawat said she was thrilled after being invited to the White House Christmas dinner, calling the experience “completely surreal” and a memorable moment in her career.

Sherawat shared glimpses from the event on social media on Friday, posting photographs from inside the White House decorated with festive lights and Christmas trees. She also uploaded a video showing U.S. President Donald Trump addressing guests with his Christmas and New Year wishes, with the actress visible among the audience. Another post offered a look at the elaborate Christmas meal served at the event.

“Being invited to the White House Christmas dinner feels completely surreal — Grateful,” Sherawat wrote in her Instagram caption, along with hashtags referencing the White House and the holiday celebration.

The Christmas reception was held at the White House on December 18.

This was not Sherawat’s first visit to the White House. In April 2011, she attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner during the Obama administration in connection with her film “Politics of Love,” which focused on the 2008 U.S. presidential elections. In the film, she portrayed an Obama campaign volunteer and also had the opportunity to interact with then-President Barack Obama, despite the film later facing distribution challenges.

On the professional front, Sherawat was last seen in “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,” starring alongside Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. She made her film debut in 2002 with “Jeena Sirf Merre Liye,” credited under her birth name, Reema Lamba, and rose to prominence with the 2004 hit “Murder” opposite Emraan Hashmi. She later expanded into international projects, appearing in films such as “Hisss” and “Politics of Love.” (Source: IANS)