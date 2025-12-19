B Praak Welcomes Baby Boy, Calls Fatherhood Again a ‘Spiritual Rebirth’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Singer B Praak has welcomed a baby boy and described the moment as a “spiritual rebirth,” sharing the news with fans through an emotional social media announcement.

The “Mann Bhareya” singer revealed that he and his wife, Meera, were blessed with their son on December 1. In a post featuring an image of Bal Kanha with cows, B Praak also announced the baby’s name as Dvijj Bachan.

“DVIIJ BACHAN. Twice Born – A Spiritual Rebirth. By the divine grace of RadheShyam. We are blessed with a baby boy on December 1, 2025. Our hearts overflow with gratitude and joy. The sun rises again, bringing light, hope, and new beginnings into our lives,” the announcement read.

Sharing the post, B Praak added the caption, “Sab Radhe Radhe Hai. Jay Shree Krishna.”

B Praak and Meera first became parents in 2020 and have a five-year-old son. In 2022, the couple suffered a personal tragedy when they lost their second child at birth, an experience the singer has previously described as deeply painful and emotional.

On the professional front, B Praak is known for chart-topping and emotionally resonant songs such as “Mann Bharryaa,” “Teri Mitti,” “Filhall,” and “Ranjha.”

Earlier this month, he unveiled a spiritual musical project titled “Sounds of Hari,” which he described as an immersive experience focused on devotion and inner stillness rather than entertainment.

“I have performed on countless stages, but ‘Sounds of Hari’ is special. It comes from a sacred place inside me. This is not about entertainment; this is about surrender,” B Praak said.

He added that his goal is for audiences to leave feeling lighter and more connected. “I want people to walk in with the weight of the world and walk out feeling light, healed, and connected. Even if one moment of this experience brings someone peace, that will be my true achievement.” (Source: IANS)