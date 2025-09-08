‘Make in India, for the World’: Pharma Secretary Highlights Global Vision at MedTech Expo 2025

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– India is rapidly transitioning from being a domestic manufacturing hub to a global exporter of medical devices, under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, said Amit Agarwal, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, on Saturday.

Speaking exclusively to IANS on the sidelines of the India MedTech Expo 2025, Agarwal said the country is not just aiming for self-reliance but positioning itself as a global player in the medtech and pharmaceutical space.

“We are working towards the goal of ‘Make in India, for the world’. Five years ago, India produced only 10% of its medical equipment requirements domestically. That number has now tripled to 30%,” he stated.

He attributed this progress to bold policy initiatives launched during the Covid-19 pandemic under the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, which encouraged domestic production across sectors, especially healthcare.

“Production in high-end products has also grown significantly — currently accounting for 20% of the market,” he added.

Global Interest Growing in Indian MedTech

The second edition of the MedTech Expo saw participation from over 100 companies across 30 countries, resulting in more than 1,000 business meetings.

According to Agarwal, the event highlighted a growing global interest in not just basic (Class A and B) medical equipment, but also advanced Class C devices, which are more technologically intensive.

“We’re seeing strong foreign interest in our advanced equipment like MRI machines, dialysis and dialyser systems, largely due to our ability to offer high-quality products at 10–40% lower cost compared to global competitors,” Agarwal noted.

He confirmed that several international firms have expressed interest in partnering with Indian companies for both domestic manufacturing and exports, strengthening India’s position in global medical value chains.

Policy Push and Industry Confidence

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking earlier at the joint inauguration of the India MedTech Expo 2025 and the 11th International Exhibition on Pharma and Healthcare, said that reforms such as GST were instrumental in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“We are moving towards a self-reliant India that cares for 140 crore citizens. The GST reform has been a decisive step in that direction,” he said.

He emphasised India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, with inclusive growth, equal opportunities, and sustainable development at its core. (Source: IANS)