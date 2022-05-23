Major sex racket being run from spa busted in Delhi, 12 held

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– A sex racket being operated from a spa centre at a mall in the national capital has been busted and 12 people, including 11 women, arrested, a Delhi Police official said on Sunday.

According to DCP, Shahdara, R Sathiya Sundaram, information was received by special staff, Shahdara regarding running of a prostitution racket in the guise of spa and massage centre at Heaven SPA in the Cross River Mall in the Shahdara area.

“Subsequently a police team was constituted and a decoy customer was sent to the spa,” he said. The decoy customer (an undercover cop) then met a person, present in the spa, who bargained and finally charged Rs 1,000 from the decoy customer for massage.

Thereafter, 11 women were shown to him and he was asked to choose any one of them for sex for which he was charged Rs 1,000 extra.The decoy then signalled the police team by giving a missed call and the premises were raided and 12 people apprehended on the spot.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 3, 4 and 8 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at the Anand Vihar police station.

“The license of said spa, which was issued in the name of Sunil Katiyal, was found expired. The EDMC had also challaned the spa for the same. An application for sealing the said premises will be moved before the court and SDM concerned as well as the EDMC,” the DCP said. (IANS)