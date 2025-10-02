Madhya Pradesh: 11 Dead, 3 Missing in Separate Durga Idol Immersion Accidents; CM Announces Aid

- Advertisement -

Khandwa/Ujjain– Twin tragedies during Durga idol immersion processions cast a pall over festivities in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, leaving at least 11 people dead and three others missing.

In Khandwa district’s Jamli village, a tractor-trolley carrying devotees and the idol of Goddess Durga overturned while crossing a narrow culvert and plunged into a pond. The vehicle was reportedly overcrowded, with 20 to 25 passengers from Ardla and Jamli villages aboard. Authorities confirmed that 11 bodies, including those of eight children, had been recovered. Rescue operations are still underway amid fears that more victims may be trapped underwater. The incident occurred under the Pandhana police station’s jurisdiction, with the deceased taken to the Pandhana Community Health Centre. Local officials, including the Collector and Superintendent of Police, rushed to the site as earthmoving equipment and divers were deployed to retrieve the submerged vehicle and search for survivors.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the accident, calling it “deeply tragic.” He announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased and assured proper medical treatment for the injured.

In a separate accident in Ujjain district, another tractor-trolley carrying an idol for immersion fell into the Chambal River near Narsingha village in Badnagar. Eight people were on board; five were rescued, while three remain missing. Search operations in the river are ongoing, with police and rescue teams coordinating efforts.

The accidents have raised serious concerns about safety protocols during religious processions, particularly the use of tractor-trolleys to transport large groups of devotees. The state government has directed district administrations to review immersion routes and enforce stricter safety measures in future events.

As rescue operations continue, grieving families await word on their missing loved ones, while the state struggles to balance festive traditions with urgent calls for safer practices. (Source: IANS)