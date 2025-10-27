LTIMindtree Wins $100 Million IT Services Deal with U.S. Chemical Manufacturer

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — LTIMindtree has signed a multi-year agreement worth more than $100 million with a leading U.S.-based global manufacturer of chemicals and polymers, the company announced Monday.

Under the deal, the Mumbai-based technology consulting firm will deliver a broad range of IT services, including core business applications, infrastructure management, end-user support, software asset governance, and project execution. The partnership is designed to enhance operational efficiency through artificial intelligence, automation, and streamlined processes.

According to LTIMindtree, the engagement will help the client achieve cost optimization, vendor consolidation, and continuous innovation to strengthen overall service delivery and long-term strategic outcomes.

“This win reinforces LTIMindtree’s position as a trusted transformation partner focused on AI-centric growth in the chemicals and energy sector. We’re committed to delivering measurable outcomes through technology, agility, and deep domain expertise,” said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LTIMindtree.

Ramesh Kannan, Chief Business Officer for Energy & Utilities, added, “This partnership underscores our shared commitment to building a future-ready IT ecosystem powered by innovation, efficiency, and excellence.”

The announcement comes shortly after LTIMindtree reported strong quarterly results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, posting a net profit of Rs 1,381.2 crore — up 10 percent year-over-year from Rs 1,251.6 crore. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 10,694.7 crore, an increase of more than 9 percent year-over-year and nearly 5 percent from the previous quarter.

Earlier this month, the company also secured a major digital transformation contract with a global media and entertainment firm to support an AI-driven delivery model. (Source: IANS)