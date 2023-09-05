Loya Debuts in Bengaluru at Taj West End

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Following a highly successful debut at The Taj Palace, New Delhi last year, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) introduces its flagship Indian-concept restaurant brand, Loya, at Taj West End, Bengaluru. Traversing the landscape of North India, Loya captures the culinary tapestry from the foothills of the Himalayas to the terrains of Punjab and the snow-capped peaks of India.

Derived from Bakarwalshepherds, ‘Loya’ signifies a joyous gathering for a feast, embodying the spirit of camaraderie. Inviting patrons on a captivating epicurean journey through North India, the menu revives lost culinary traditions and long-preserved authentic recipes made with heirloom ingredients. The spotlight is on the inherent uniqueness and time-honoured cooking techniques of dungaar, the art of smoking and slow-cooking; aromatics of baghar, spices tempered in hot oil; and sigdi, cooking over an open fire; and the practice of pounding masalas with a sil-batta, pestle and mortar. The bar philosophy, Loya ‘Paanch’, a blend of the charm of the past with modern refinement, focuses on indigenous beverages and the North’s botanical abundance with a contemporary twist on local spirits..

Transcending taste and aroma, Loya’s design blends elegance and nostalgia, featuring grand arches and intricate motifs with outdoor spaces featuring natural rocks, boulders, and Himalayan spring-inspired aquatic bodies. Loya’s music curated by Shreyas Patkar is inspired by folk tunes, traditional rhythms, and soul-stirring compositions add the final touch to the quintessence of North India.

Raise a toast at Qissa Lounge and indulge in LoyaQissa, the eclectic storytelling events as the restaurant embarks on a new chapter in Bengaluru’s culinary journey. (IANS)