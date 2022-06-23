Local Organizers Cancel Neha Kakkar’s July 17th Boston Concert

BOSTON—Local organizers of the Boston concert of Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar have cancelled the event, which was originally scheduled for June 10th and then postponed to July 17, 2022.

“It is a logistical nightmare to bring 35 people to Boston from San Francisco for 17th July show. Instead of canceling last minute, we decided to cancel it now,” local organizer Anil Mehrotra told INDIA New England News. “It’s just a pandemic related thing.”

The concert was scheduled at Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, MA.

Mr. Mehrotra said that those who have already purchased tickets will receive a refund.

“Yes, everyone who purchased tickets are bring refunded 100% started yesterday,” Mr. Mehrotra said.

Kakkar, who started her journey with the album ‘Neha The Rock Star’, was scheduled perform live in concert in Lowell.

Born and brought up in Delhi, Kakkar was a child prodigy, as she started singing at the age four. She started her singing career by participating in Indian Idol season 2 and began her music journey with the album ‘Neha The Rock Star’ composed by Meet Bros.

Kakkar also acted in a movie called Isi Life Mein, she sang these two top hit numbers, “Dhating naach” and Honey singh’s “Sunny Sunny”, her singing career spans more than a decade and she received PTC Punjabi Music Awards for two consecutive years 2016 and 2017.

Apart from singing, Kakkar has appeared in several music videos and as a judge on several television reality shows including “Indian Idol.”