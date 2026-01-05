Khanna Set to Succeed Krishnamoorthi as Top Democrat on House China Panel

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON– House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Monday announced that Congressman Ro Khanna will take over as Ranking Member of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, succeeding outgoing panel leader Raja Krishnamoorthi.

In a statement, Jeffries praised Krishnamoorthi’s leadership over the past three years, saying he led the committee “with grace and resolve” during a period of heightened scrutiny of U.S.-China relations. He said Krishnamoorthi worked in a bipartisan manner to strengthen U.S. global competitiveness and advance American economic and national security interests.

Jeffries said the country is safer because of Krishnamoorthi’s commitment to public service and thanked him, on behalf of House Democrats, for his leadership and continued dedication to the committee’s work.

Krishnamoorthi had earlier informed Jeffries of his decision to step down from the role later this month. Reflecting on his tenure, he said he was proud to have helped build the committee during its formative years into what he described as a credible, bipartisan body focused on strengthening U.S. economic and national security while keeping American competitiveness at the center of its mission.

Jeffries said Khanna will assume the role of Ranking Member for the remainder of the current Congress. He thanked Khanna for agreeing to lead House Democrats on the select committee and praised his work on the panel and across Congress.

According to Jeffries, Khanna has demonstrated a strong commitment to protecting the health, safety, and well-being of the American people, as well as safeguarding the U.S. economy, defending national security, and promoting human rights globally.

The leadership transition comes as the committee continues its focus on U.S. competitiveness and security issues linked to China’s expanding global influence. During Krishnamoorthi’s tenure, the panel emphasized bipartisan cooperation on matters related to economic resilience, innovation, and national security.

In his farewell remarks, Krishnamoorthi described the challenge posed by China as one of the defining tests of the era, spanning economic, technological, and military domains. He said addressing the issue requires seriousness, nuance, and practical policy solutions that strengthen American competitiveness without giving way to fear or prejudice.

He also expressed confidence in the committee’s future leadership and said he looks forward to continuing to work closely with its Democratic members.

The House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party was established to examine long-term strategic challenges posed by China and to recommend policy responses aimed at reinforcing U.S. economic competitiveness and national security. Since its creation, the panel has played a prominent role in shaping congressional debate on U.S.-China policy, with an emphasis on bipartisan engagement and sustained oversight. (Source: IANS)