Bollywood Roundup: Manushi Chhillar, Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, and more…

- Advertisement -

Manushi Chhillar Gave Up Her Gown — and Did Makeup on a Bus — Before Winning Miss World

MUMBAI, India — Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar revealed that she helped Miss South Africa Adè van Heerden just hours before the Miss World finals, even lending her one of her own gowns after a wardrobe disaster.

In a recent YouTube video, Chhillar recalled that van Heerden’s main gown ripped during rehearsals, and her backup outfit failed the next morning when its zipper broke. Seeing her fellow contestant upset, Chhillar stepped in and offered one of her own outfits, which fit perfectly.

“I had many gowns, so I told her to take one of mine,” Chhillar said, adding that it looked like it was “made for her.”

The last-minute rescue came at a cost. While helping with fittings, Chhillar ran out of time to get ready herself and ended up doing her makeup on the bus ride to the venue.

“I literally did my makeup in the bus on the way to the finals,” she said, calling it a moment she’s still proud of.

Despite the chaos, Chhillar went on to win the Miss World crown, turning a frantic finals day into a fairy-tale finish.

Shilpa Shetty Starts the Week on the Floor With Tough Mobility Moves

MUMBAI, India — Actress and fitness icon Shilpa Shetty kicked off the week with a serious sweat session, sharing a video of herself tackling challenging mobility exercises at the gym.

Posting on Instagram, Shetty was seen powering through demanding floor workouts, stressing that daily mobility is key to better movement, flexibility, and joint health. She also urged fans to give the routine a try.

“Mobility is so important for daily movement and quality of life,” she wrote, adding that anyone who finishes the routine is “already winning.”

Shilpa regularly shares intense workout clips to motivate fitness lovers, and the discipline clearly runs in the family. Her sister, actress Shamita Shetty, also posted a video showing off her flexibility, performing controlled stretches with an impressive range of motion.

Looking back before welcoming 2026, Shilpa also shared a gratitude post reflecting on lessons learned and moments cherished in 2025, saying she’s stepping into the new year with big, positive dreams.

Neha Dhupia Says She’s “Recharged and Ready” as She Steps Into 2026

MUMBAI, India — Actress Neha Dhupia is ringing in 2026 with calm confidence, saying she feels “renewed, recharged and ready” for the year ahead.

Taking to Instagram, Neha shared sun-soaked photos from a beach holiday with husband Angad Bedi, their children, and close friends, along with a peek at her vacation indulgences. Posting a fresh solo picture, she summed up her mindset simply: “Refreshed… renewed… recharged… n ready for you #2026,” adding #BeKind.

The positive note follows a milestone moment late last year, when Neha returned to the stage after nearly eight years. In December, she revealed she danced and performed live for the first time since becoming a mother, calling it a joyful reminder of why she loves the entertainment industry.

On the work front, Neha was recently seen in the Netflix series “Single Papa” and also appeared in “The Perfect Family,” a show praised for its sensitive take on mental health stigma in Indian households.

With reflection behind her and momentum ahead, Neha is clearly stepping into 2026 with renewed energy and big hopes.

Trishala Dutt Drops Cryptic Note on “Silent Treatment” and Emotional Abuse

MUMBAI, India — Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt sparked conversation online after sharing a pointed message about emotional manipulation and the use of silence as punishment in relationships.

Taking to social media, Trishala, a psychotherapist based in the U.S., wrote that some people avoid communication and instead use silence to punish others for setting boundaries or expressing different views. “Silence used as punishment is abuse,” she stated, urging people to protect their peace and refuse such behavior.

She explained that real relationships heal through communication, not pain, and drew a clear line between toxic silence and healthy space. According to her, taking time to cool off is fine — as long as it’s communicated — and should be followed by honest conversation.

“Silence that protects your nervous system is self-respect. Silence that punishes someone else is a power play,” she concluded.

While Trishala did not name anyone, the post quickly fueled speculation online. Known for staying away from the spotlight, she has long kept a low public profile compared to other members of the Dutt family.

Chitrangda Singh Says Shift-Timing Debate Must Focus on Film Crews, Not Just Stars

MUMBAI, India — Actress Chitrangda Singh has stepped into the ongoing debate over regulated shift timings on film sets, saying the industry needs to look beyond actors and focus on the exhausted crew members who keep productions running.

Speaking to IANS, Chitrangda said actors are generally well looked after, with producers and directors making efforts to respect their time and comfort. But she stressed that technicians such as light men, set workers, and art department staff often work far longer hours.

“For a nine o’clock shift, actors may arrive at seven, but crew members are there from five in the morning and are the last to leave,” she said, adding that long travel and poor transport leave many workers sleeping on sets.

Chitrangda believes actors should push for better working conditions for everyone, calling it a more urgent and meaningful conversation than one limited to stars.

She also dismissed claims that structured hours would hurt creativity, saying better work schedules would actually improve efficiency. At the same time, she acknowledged the realities of small- and mid-budget films, noting that filmmaking isn’t a typical corporate job and often requires flexibility.

“There has to be balance,” she said, adding that a mature, industry-wide approach is the only way forward.

Malaika Arora Says Pranayama Is the “Heart” of Yoga as She Pushes Fitness in 2026

MUMBAI, India — Malaika Arora is keeping her fitness momentum strong in 2026, calling pranayama the “heart of yoga” as she shared a glimpse of her latest breathing session on Instagram.

The actress posted a clip of herself practicing techniques like bhastrika, kapalbhati, anuloma viloma, bhramari, and udgeet, saying pranayama isn’t optional if you want overall well-being.

“Pranayama your body has been asking for,” she wrote, listing the breathing exercises and stressing their importance for both physical and mental health.

Malaika has made it clear that 2026 is about balance. In earlier posts, she shared her goals to train hard, protect her peace, and stay committed to long-term fitness, regularly mixing weights, pilates, and yoga into her routine.

Reflecting on her personal journey, Malaika recently said she’s moved beyond glamour and dance into fitness, entrepreneurship, and authorship, calling the past phase of her life one of constant growth and reinvention.

Saiyami Kher Kicks Off New Film With Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vikram Phadnis

MUMBAI, India — Actress Saiyami Kher has begun work on a new project starring Tahir Raj Bhasin and directed by designer-turned-filmmaker Vikram Phadnis.

Saiyami marked the start with Instagram stories, first sharing a photo of the script and writing, “New year. New beginning. As always, need all the wishes.” She followed it up with a monochrome picture from the reading session featuring Tahir and Vikram, along with a clapboard, hinting at the film without revealing details.

“And today every silent prayer finds its way home,” she wrote, keeping the project tightly under wraps.

The actress recently wrapped shooting for “Haiwaan,” directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, marking the duo’s reunion after 18 years.

Saiyami was last seen in “Jaat,” an action drama that follows a tense face-off between a mysterious passenger and a ruthless crime boss.

Priyanka Chopra Catches Daughter Malti Vibing to Dad Nick Jonas’ Song

MUMBAI, India — Priyanka Chopra melted hearts online after sharing an adorable moment of daughter Malti Marie enjoying her dad Nick Jonas’ song during a car ride.

In a short Instagram Stories clip, little Malti can be seen gazing out the window and softly humming along to the music playing in the background. Priyanka captioned the video with “#Handprints” and tagged Nick.

The sweet post comes amid Priyanka’s holiday break with her family. Recently, she shared multiple glimpses of Malti enjoying the snowy season, including clips of the mother-daughter duo twinning in white and walking through snow-covered streets.

“0 visibility but… joy at a 100%,” Priyanka wrote in one post, capturing Malti running excitedly through the snow while holding her hand.

She also posted other cozy moments — Malti reacting to her footprints in the snow, sitting by the fire to keep warm, and family drives through wintry landscapes. “Proof that sometimes happiness falls from the sky,” Priyanka captioned the montage.

Earlier, Priyanka revealed on a talk show that Malti loves dressing up in traditional Indian outfits and proudly calls herself an “Indian princess,” a moment that quickly won over fans. (Source: IANS)